Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia aims entering 2018 FIFA World Cup playoffs from top of group stage - head coach

Sport
June 24, 13:35 UTC+3 SAMARA

Tomorrow’s match against Uruguay will decide on the winner of Group A

Share
1 pages in this article

SAMARA, June 24. /TASS/. The Russian national football squad aims for reaching the playoff stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup finishing in the top of its Group A, Stanislav Cherchesov, the head coach of the Russian football squad, said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, a total of 22 players from the Russian squad appeared for a training session on the pitch of the 45,000-seat capacity Samara Arena amid hot summer temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit). The practice was held ahead of their final group stage match against Uruguay on Monday.

"We are professional footballers and we prepare for each match," Cherchesov told a news conference in Samara. "We are not making changes and the team must be prepared at its best for tomorrow’s match. We want to enter the playoffs from the top spot in our group."

Both Russia and Uruguay already secured places in the next Round of Last 16 of the global football championship, each enjoying wins over opponents in their two previous group stage matches. Tomorrow’s match will decide on the winner of their Group A, which also enrolls the teams from Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

"We are preparing for the next match in line with our standard procedures," Cherchesov stated. "I will let out on the field (tomorrow) those, how are better prepared and also taking into account recommendations from our medical staff. We are not aiming for any particular substitutions."

The head coach of the Russian national football team added that yellow cards, which were handed over to some of the Russian players in the previous two group stage matches, would not have a significant impact on the starting roster for the match against the Uruguayans.

"It may be only a one percent possibility," Cherchesov said. "Tomorrow is just another match of the World Cup. We are not making predictive selections of our next opponent (in the playoffs)."

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Russia parties after defeating Egypt at 2018 FIFA World Cup
16
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Militants in 11 settlements side with Syrian government troops - reconciliation center
2
Syrians will reconstruct country after war themselves, Assad says
3
Russian jets carry out 18 sorties against 12 terrorist facilities in Syria over 24 hours
4
Belgium triumph over Tunisia with 5:2 win in FIFA World Cup match
5
Anti-drone radar shield protects Russia’s major cities — Aerospace Forces
6
Defense Ministry says 11 aircraft returned to Russia from Syria over past week
7
FIFA opens disciplinary case against Switzerland over World Cup goal celebration
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT