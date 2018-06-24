Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia footballers hold training session ahead of 2018 FIFA World Cup match with Uruguay

Sport
June 24, 11:59 UTC+3 SAMARA

Russian midfielder Alan Dzagoev did not join his team in Samara and remained in Moscow for a medical treatment

SAMARA, June 24. /TASS/. The Russian national football team’s players held a training session on Sunday afternoon at the Samara Arena ahead their closing group stage match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Uruguay in the city of Samara on June 25.

A total of 22 players from the Russian squad appeared on the pitch of the almost 42,000-seat capacity Samara Arena amid hot summer temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

Russian midfielder Alan Dzagoev did not join his team in Samara and remained in Moscow for a medical treatment after straining a leg muscle in the 2018 FIFA World Cup opening match in Moscow against Saudi Arabia (5-0) over a week ago.

Both Russia and Uruguay already secured places in the next Round of Last 16 of the global football championship, each enjoying wins over opponents in their two previous group stage matches.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

