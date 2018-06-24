Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Germany saved by last-minute goal, Mexico one step away from Last 16

Sport
June 24, 7:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Sweden's supporters outside Fisht Stadium after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F football match between Germany and Sweden

Sweden's supporters outside Fisht Stadium after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F football match between Germany and Sweden

© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Germany snatched a last-minute victory, while Mexico made another step in its quest for the seventh World Cup playoff stage in a row on Saturday, Day 10 of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson (L) and Germany's Marco Reus in action during 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F football match at Sochi's Fisht Stadium

Germany clinches last-minute victory over Sweden in World Cup Group F game

Team Germany, the reigning world champions, had to battle it out for points after suffering a surprise 0-1 defeat by Mexico in their Group F Round 1 game. Therefore, they had to win the remaining matches to make it into the playoff.

The score was opened in the first half of the match by Sweden’s Ola Toivonen, on the 32nd minute of the game. Marco Reus of Germany equaled the score on the 48th minute. Toni Kroos scored a last-minute winning goal on the 95th minute.

A total of 44,287 people gathered at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Saturday to watch the Germany-Sweden game, filling the stadium to capacity and setting the venue’s new attendance record.

Mexico one step away from seventh consecutive World Cup playoff

Earlier in the day, Mexico’s national team defeated South Korea 2-1 in another Group F match in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

The goals were scored by Mexico’s forward Carlos Vela who converted a penalty kick in the 26th minute and Javier Hernandez (the 66th minute) and South Korea’s forward Son Heung-min (90th minute).

Mexico leads Group F with six points, while Germany and Sweden have three points each.

With Saturday's victory, Mexico has almost secured a spot in the World Cup knockout stage, the seventh in a row for the country. The team needs a win or a draw in its last group stage game against Sweden to make it. However, despite regularly entering the World Cup’s last 16, Mexico has never reached the quarterfinal during the last six tournaments.

Mexico will face Sweden on June 27 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, South Korea will take on Germany in the Volga area city of Kazan on the same day.

Belgium wins again

Belgium’s national squad snatched a 5:2 win over Tunisia in a group stage match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. The game was played at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium.

The goals were scored by Belgium’s Eden Hazard (in the 6th minute after a penalty kick and in the 51st minute), Romelu Lukaku (16th and 45th minute) and Michy Batshuayi (90th minute) and Tunisia’s Dylan Bronn (18th minute) and Wahbi Khazri (90+3). Lukaku has so far scored four goals at the current tournament sharing the first place with Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

In order to make an early entry into the Last 16, Belgium needs a win or a draw in the UK-Panama game on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tunisia has become a yet another team whose Round 16 hopes were dashed before the end of the group stage. All the three teams representing North Africa - Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia - have already lost all chances of making it into the playoff round.

On Sunday, the UK-Panama game will take place in Nizhny Novgorod (15:00 Moscow time). In the Group H, Japan will face Senegal in Yekaterinburg (18:00 Moscow time), while Poland will take on Colombia in Kazan (21:00 Moscow time).

2018 World Cup in Russia
