Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIFA fines Argentina, Croatia federations for fans’ conduct in Nizhny Novgorod

Sport
June 24, 5:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Besides, The Polish Football Association was fined 10,000 Swiss francs

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has fined football associations of Argentina and Croatia for disturbances during the 2018 FIFA World Cup game in Nizhny Novgorod, the organization’s press service has said.

Each association will have to pay a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs.

Croatia has beaten Argentina 3-0 in a Group D match of the group stage of FIFA World Cup 2018 championship that was played in Nizhny Novgorod on June 21.

Besides, The Polish Football Association was fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,100) and given a warning by FIFA's disciplinary committee after Polish fans unfurled a political and offensive banner during the game against Senegal in Sochi, which Poland lost 1:2.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will end on July 15.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Russia parties after defeating Egypt at 2018 FIFA World Cup
16
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
FIFA opens disciplinary case against Switzerland over World Cup goal celebration
2
Anti-drone radar shield protects Russia’s major cities — Aerospace Forces
3
Defense Ministry says 11 aircraft returned to Russia from Syria over past week
4
FIFA fines Argentina, Croatia federations for fans’ conduct in Nizhny Novgorod
5
Russian Embassy condemns attempt on Zimbabwe president's life
6
Uruguay's Jose Gimenez to skip game against Russia due to injury
7
Russia tests laser ignition for oxygen-hydrogen rocket engine for first time
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT