Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Uruguay's Jose Gimenez to skip game against Russia due to injury

Sport
June 24, 5:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Gimenez has a special training program during the World Cup due to an injury

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Defender Jose Gimenez will skip the Uruguay-Russia match of the final round of 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A on Monday, the team’s press service said.

The footballer has a special training program during the World Cup due to an injury.

Earlier this week, Gimenez cannoned in an 89th minute header to deal Egypt a 1-0 defeat in their World Cup opener.

Russia will face Uruguay on June 25. After two group stage rounds, Russia holds the top spot in Group A and needs a win or a draw in the game against Uruguay to keep it. Both teams have already advanced to the Round of 16.

Russia is holding its first-ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating. The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Eleven host cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara, were selected to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Russia parties after defeating Egypt at 2018 FIFA World Cup
16
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
FIFA opens disciplinary case against Switzerland over World Cup goal celebration
2
Russian ambassador sends letter to Prince Charles over visit to Salisbury
3
Russian embassy informs Prince Charles on Britons’ reaction to charges against Moscow
4
UN resolution could undermine settlement in Transnistria - Russian Foreign Ministry
5
Anti-drone radar shield protects Russia’s major cities — Aerospace Forces
6
Fisht Stadium in Sochi packed to capacity during World Cup Germany-Sweden game
7
Defense Ministry says 11 aircraft returned to Russia from Syria over past week
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT