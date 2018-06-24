Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Four UK fans penalized for offences committed during World Cup in Russia — TV

Sport
June 24, 1:00 UTC+3 LONDON

The investigation was launched after a video, showing a Nazi salute performed in the host city of Volgograd, was posted online

LONDON, June 24. /TASS/. The Leicester Magistrates Court in the United Kingdom has imposed penalties on four UK football fans for their immoral behavior during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Michael Herbert, 57, from Derby, was banned from football matches for five years following a police investigation into an anti-Semitic video posted on the internet. The video shows a Nazi salute performed in Volgograd, a 2018 FIFA World Cup host city that suffered great loss of life and was nearly razed to the ground by the Nazi Germany during the World War II.

Two other football fans, aged 52 and 58, were served with notices under the Football Spectators Act in connection with the same case. Hearings into their cases were adjourned until June 26.

Earlier this week, the UK Football Association condemned British fans, who performed the Nazi salute, saying that their "disgraceful conduct <…> does not represent the values of the majority of English football fans supporting the team in Russia."

A three-year-long football banning order was issued for another fan, over an unrelated incident that took place on a Russian train on June 17. The circumstances of this case are unknown.

