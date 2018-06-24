Fisht Stadium in Sochi packed to capacity during World Cup Germany-Sweden game

SOCHI, June 23. /TASS/. A total of 44,287 people gathered at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Saturday to watch the Germany-Sweden game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, filling the stadium to capacity and setting the venue’s new attendance record.

Team Germany won the game 2:1.

The stadium, which hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, has the official capacity of 44,287 people during the FIFA World Cup.

The previous attendance record of 43,866 people was set during the June 15 Group B game between Portugal and Spain. The game ended in a 3-3 draw.

The Fisht stadium in the Olympic park was built for the 2014 Games. The opening and closing Olympic ceremonies gathered about 40,000 spectators.

After the Olympics, the stadium was renovated to host the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The first football match at the stadium was a friendly between Russia and Belgium on March 28, 2017. It gathered 39,000 viewers.