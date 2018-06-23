Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Germany clinches last-minute victory over Sweden in World Cup Group F game

Sport
June 23, 23:31 UTC+3 SOCHI

Team Germany, the reigning world champions, had to battle it out for points after suffering a surprise defeat by Mexico

Sweden's Ludwig Augustinsson (L) and Germany's Marco Reus in action during 2018 FIFA World Cup Group F football match at Sochi's Fisht Stadium

© Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

SOCHI, June 23. /TASS/. The national team of Germany on Saturday defeated Sweden 2:1 in the group stage match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in the Russian resort city of Sochi.

The score was opened in the first half of the match by Sweden’s Ola Toivonen, on the 32nd minute of the game. Marco Reus of Germany equaled the score on the 48th minute. Toni Kroos scored a last-minute winning goal on the 95th minute.

Team Germany, the reigning world champions, had to battle it out for points after suffering a surprise defeat by Mexico in their Group F Round 1 game.

Mexico leads Group F with six points. Germany and Sweden have three points each. South Korea failed to score any points so far.

The national squad of Sweden is playing its next match against Mexico on June 27 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, while Germany will take on South Korea on the same day in the Volga area city of Kazan.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15.

The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

