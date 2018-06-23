Team Russia arrives to Samara for World Cup group stage match against Uruguay

SAMARA, June 23. /TASS/. Russia’s national football team arrived to the Volga area city of Samara on Saturday to take part in 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage Round 3 game against Uruguay, the team’s press service said.

A total of 22 footballers have arrived. Russia’s scoring midfielder Alan Dzagoev, who received a hip muscle injury in the opening match against Saudi Arabia, is recovering in Moscow.

Dozens of Samara fans greeted Team Russia members upon their arrival to the hotel.

Earlier in the day, the host nation’s team held a training session at its base in the city of Novogorsk near Moscow.

Russia will face Uruguay on June 25. After two group stage rounds, Russia holds the top spot in Group A and needs a win or a draw in the game against Uruguay to retain it. Both teams have already advanced to the Round of 16.

Russia is holding its first-ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating. The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Eleven host cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara, were selected to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup.