Belgium triumph over Tunisia with 5:2 win in FIFA World Cup match

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Belgium’s national squad snatched a 5:2 win over Tunisia in a group stage match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. The game was played at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium.

The goals were scored by Belgium’s Eden Hazard (in the 6th minute after a penalty kick and in the 51st minute), Romelu Lukaku (16th and 45th minute) and Michy Batshuayi (90th minute) and Tunisia’s Dylan Bronn (18th minute) and Wahbi Khazri (90+3). Lukaku has so far scored four goals at the current tournament sharing the first place with Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Belgium and Tunisia have now confronted each other four times. In the previous three games, both teams won one victory each, while another match ended in a draw.

Belgium’s national squad is playing its next match against England in Kaliningrad, while Tunisia is set to face Panama in Saransk. Both games will be played on June 28.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15.

The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.