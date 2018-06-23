Switzerland defeats Serbia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup group stage match

KALININGRAD, June 22. /TASS/. Switzerland defeated Serbia 2-1 in a World Cup Group E match played in Russia’s westernmost city of Kaliningrad on Friday.

The score was opened by Serbia’s forward Aleksandar Mitrovic on the 5th minute. Switzerland’s midfielder Granit Xhaka equalized on the 52nd minute and Xherdan Shaqiri scored a winning goal on the 90th minute.

It was Switzerland’s first win at the tournament. With four points, Switzerland in second in Group E. The group’s leader is Brazil, also with four points. The Serbians are third with three points while Costa Rica, having zero points, has lost the chance to make it to the knockout stage.

Switzerland will play their last group stage match vs Costa Rica in Nizhny Novgorod on June 27 and Serbia will face Brazil at Moscow’s Spartak stadium also on June 27.

Russia is holding its first-ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating. The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Eleven host cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara, were selected to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup.