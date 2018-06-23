Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Switzerland defeats Serbia 2-1 in FIFA World Cup group stage match

Sport
June 23, 3:43 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

With four points, Switzerland in second in Group E

Share
1 pages in this article

KALININGRAD, June 22. /TASS/. Switzerland defeated Serbia 2-1 in a World Cup Group E match played in Russia’s westernmost city of Kaliningrad on Friday.

The score was opened by Serbia’s forward Aleksandar Mitrovic on the 5th minute. Switzerland’s midfielder Granit Xhaka equalized on the 52nd minute and Xherdan Shaqiri scored a winning goal on the 90th minute.

It was Switzerland’s first win at the tournament. With four points, Switzerland in second in Group E. The group’s leader is Brazil, also with four points. The Serbians are third with three points while Costa Rica, having zero points, has lost the chance to make it to the knockout stage.

Switzerland will play their last group stage match vs Costa Rica in Nizhny Novgorod on June 27 and Serbia will face Brazil at Moscow’s Spartak stadium also on June 27.

Russia is holding its first-ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating. The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Eleven host cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara, were selected to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Russia parties after defeating Egypt at 2018 FIFA World Cup
16
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UN resolution on Transnistria to harm General Assembly’s reputation — Russian diplomat
2
Russia may raise duties on cars as tit-for-tat measure following US restrictions
3
Syria's president calls current negotiations with US ‘a waste of time’
4
Russian ambassador sends letter to Prince Charles over visit to Salisbury
5
Russia to start building helicopter carriers after 2020
6
Musa’s brace gives Nigeria World Cup game win over Iceland
7
Russia’s ‘Terminator’ advanced combat vehicles to get smart shells
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT