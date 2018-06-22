Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Olympic Committee to focus on reinstating Russia in IOC

Sport
June 22, 20:03 UTC+3 SOCHI

New chief Stanislav Pozdnyakov was elected to take the post of the ROC president on May 29

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, June 22. /TASS/. Reinstating Russia in the International Olympic Committee and possibly strengthen its positions will be the main task for the Russian Olympic Committee, its President Stanislav Pozdnyakov told TASS on Friday.

"Of course, our main task at the present moment is to at least restore, if not to increase the number of Russian members of the IOC," Pozdnyakov said.

Read also

Russian Olympic Committee set for signing 4-year anti-doping agreement with IOC

In comments on his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on June21, he said they had discussed international activity of the Russian Olympic Committee, its activity as an instrument of sports diplomacy, preparations of the Russian national team for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo and 2022 Winter Olympics to be hosted by Beijing.

Pozdnyakov, 44, was elected to take the post of the ROC president on May 29. He is a four-time Olympic gold medalist and ten-time world champion in fencing.

Early in May, previous ROC President Alexander Zhukov made an official statement saying he had no plans to run for another presidential term in Russia’s governing Olympic body due to his additional work in the Russian parliament’s lower house.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Russia parties after defeating Egypt at 2018 FIFA World Cup
16
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
UN passes draft resolution on withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Transnistria
2
Russia's experience gained in Syria prompts creation of new amphibious ship
3
Russia tests laser ignition for oxygen-hydrogen rocket engine for first time
4
Putin reappoints Nikolai Patrushev as Security Council chief
5
Syria's president calls current negotiations with US ‘a waste of time’
6
Russia to start building helicopter carriers after 2020
7
EU cash injections in Ukraine disappear in tycoons’ pockets, Czech president says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT