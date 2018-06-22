Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian, South Korean leaders expect rise of tourist exchange after World Cup

Sport
June 22, 18:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The presidents "highly commended the potential of tourist exchange between both countries"

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The 2018 FIFA World Cup, held in Russia, will help activate tourist exchange between Russia and South Korea, Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a joint statement on the outcomes of the negotiations.

"The parties have stressed the great importance of a global sports celebration in Russia - the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which will help activate exchange between citizens of both countries," the document states.

The leaders have also "noted the contribution of the 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Pyeongchang to building of trust and mutual understanding between both countries, promoting Olympic ideals, establishing sustainable development and strengthening world peace."

The presidents "highly commended the potential of tourist exchange between both countries." They noted the successful realization of an intergovernmental agreement on mutual elimination of visa requirements, signed on November 13, 2013.

