Putin wishes South Korean leader unforgettable emotions from Russia-hosted World Cup

Sport
June 22, 17:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

President Moon Jae-in will attend a football match of the national teams of South Korea and Mexico in Russia's Rostov-on-Don

© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has wished South Korean President Moon Jae-in unforgettable emotions and a spectacular match in which his national team will face Mexico at the FIFA World Cup on June 23.

"Tomorrow, Mister President (Moon Jae-in) will attend a football match of the national teams of South Korea and Mexico in Rostov-on-Don," Putin told reporters after the Kremlin talks.

2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA
© Piotr Kovalev/TASS

"I am sure it will be a spectacular and interesting match, and I want to wish unforgettable experiences from the Russia-hosted FIFA World Cup for all the fans, including from the Republic of Korea," the president said.

He also expressed gratitude to the present, as well as the leadership and citizens of South Korea for hospitality towards the athletes and fans from Russia during the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang last February.

The team of athletes from Russia won 17 medals at the PyeongChang Olympics. Overall, the Russian ‘neutral’ athletes took home two gold, six silver and nine bronze medals. The gold medals went to Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova and the men’s ice hockey players who beat Germany 4-3 in overtime on the final day of the Olympics.

FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
