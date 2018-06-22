Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Brazil defeats Costa Rica 2-0 in World Cup group stage match

Sport
June 22, 17:40 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

In its next match, Brazil will take on Serbia

Share
1 pages in this article
© Piotr Kovalev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 22. /TASS/. Brazil snatched a 2-0 win over Costa Rica in a FIFA World Cup Group E match in St. Petersburg that was attended by 64,468 spectators in Friday.

Both goals were scored in the added time to the second half of the match by Brazil’s Philippe Coutinho and Neymar.

In the second half of the game, Brazil was awarded a spot-kick but the penalty decision was overturned after an on-field video review by the referee.

Brazil has secured its first win at the FIFA World Cup and is now at the top of Group E with four points after two matches. Serbia is placed second with three points but is yet to play its second game later on Friday against Switzerland, which is in the third place. Costa Rica is at the bottom of the Group, after losing both matches and its chances for getting into the World Cup’s knockout stage.

In its next match, Brazil will take on Serbia at the Spartak stadium in Moscow. In the concluding match of the group stage, Costa Rica will play against Switzerland in Nizhny Novgorod. Both matches will be held on June 27 and will begin at 9:00 p.m. Moscow time.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Russia parties after defeating Egypt at 2018 FIFA World Cup
16
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syria's president calls current negotiations with US ‘a waste of time’
2
Latvian parliament endorses ban on tuition in Russian language
3
Putin offers tour of Grand Kremlin Palace to South Korean leader and his wife
4
EU cash injections in Ukraine disappear in tycoons’ pockets, Czech president says
5
More than 3,000 Icelandic fans come for Volgograd for match against Nigeria
6
Arctic meteorology stations receive new satellite communication equipment
7
Russia’s Defense Ministry: OPCW missions in Syria violate Chemical Weapons Convention
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT