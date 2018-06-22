Brazil defeats Costa Rica 2-0 in World Cup group stage match

ST. PETERSBURG, June 22. /TASS/. Brazil snatched a 2-0 win over Costa Rica in a FIFA World Cup Group E match in St. Petersburg that was attended by 64,468 spectators in Friday.

Both goals were scored in the added time to the second half of the match by Brazil’s Philippe Coutinho and Neymar.

In the second half of the game, Brazil was awarded a spot-kick but the penalty decision was overturned after an on-field video review by the referee.

For those of you who weren’t blessed to see what just happened from 0-0 to 2-0 in the last moments of the game. #Brazil #Brazil #WorldCupRussia2018 pic.twitter.com/is2uK1QQQu — Elia ☀️ (@EliaReyes44) 22 June 2018

Brazil has secured its first win at the FIFA World Cup and is now at the top of Group E with four points after two matches. Serbia is placed second with three points but is yet to play its second game later on Friday against Switzerland, which is in the third place. Costa Rica is at the bottom of the Group, after losing both matches and its chances for getting into the World Cup’s knockout stage.

In its next match, Brazil will take on Serbia at the Spartak stadium in Moscow. In the concluding match of the group stage, Costa Rica will play against Switzerland in Nizhny Novgorod. Both matches will be held on June 27 and will begin at 9:00 p.m. Moscow time.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.