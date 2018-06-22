Nigerian 'shaman' predicts victory for his country’s team

VOLGOGRAD, June 22. /TASS corr. Nikolay Sytar/. A group of Nigerian fans improvised a shaman ceremony at the FIFA Fan Fest in Volgograd. During the ceremony, a man dressed as a shaman received a message, saying that his team will defeat Iceland in the upcoming FIFA World Cup match, a TASS correspondent informed.

Several Nigerian fans have improvised shaman ceremonies in the Volgograd fan zone. A man dressed as a shaman with a bell in his hand led the group of Nigerians. They ran around the fan zone, poured water over themselves, sang and called to the skies. Suddenly, the shaman felt unwell and laid down. After the fans sprayed him with water, he came to his senses and voiced the message he received from above.

"It was a message from the skies, so heavy that I could not stand on my feet. I heard that the Nigerian team will defeat Iceland in today’s match," 30-year-old Obi Uchendu, who played the role of the shaman, said.

He added that he knows the score, but does not want to reveal the mystery. "The skies told me the score, but forbade me from sharing it. So let’s all go to the match," Uchendu joked.

Despite his prediction, Icelandic fans formed a line to take photos with the shaman. Uchendu did not say no to anyone.

Nigeria will face Iceland in Volgograd on June 22, at 18:00 Moscow time.