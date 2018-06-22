Russian Politics & Diplomacy
More than 3,000 Icelandic fans come for Volgograd for match against Nigeria

Sport
June 22, 16:52 UTC+3 VOLGOGRAD

The Friday match at Volgograd Arena stadium begins at 6 pm

© Dmitry Rogulin/TASS

VOLGOGRAD, June 22. /TASS/. More than 3,000 Icelandic fans have come to the southern Russian city of Volgograd [known as Stalingrad from 1925 through 1961] to attend a match Iceland will play vs Nigeria, Kristinn Hallur Jonsson, the secretary of the organization of fans called Tolfan told TASS on Friday.

"We came here as a strong-knit crew of fans," he said. "There aren’t so many of us here in Volgograd as in Moscow, but anyway more than 3,000 people have come. We’ll give our team the kind of support it deserves and will chant our signature ‘Hooo’."

The fans are also going to take more than ten drums to the stadium with them for performing the chants.

We have rested, recovered, trained and prepared. We are focussed and we are ready⚽ _ _ _ #FyrirIsland #ISLNIG #Training #Ready #FIFAWorldCup #Iceland

Публикация от Rurik Gislason (@rurikgislason)

"I don’t rule out we’ll take even more drums," Jonsson said. "We love to create a formidable atmosphere so that everyone could feel the Vikings are in the city."

The Friday match at Volgograd Arena stadium begins at 18:00 hours Moscow standard time or 15:00 hours UTC.

FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
