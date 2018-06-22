Russian footballers take over 300 doping tests in 2018

NOVOGORSK /Moscow Region/, June 22. /TASS/. Members of the Russian World Cup squad have taken more than 300 doping tests this year, all of them have proved to be clean, national team’s doctor Eduard Bezuglov told reporters.

Russia’s team showed the best results among the World Cup’s participants in the distance covered by its players in the first two matches against Saudi Arabia (5:0) and Egypt (3:1). British media outlets earlier said Russian players should be tested for doping.

"This year alone our players have taken more than 300 tests organized by UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations - TASS), FIFA (the world’s governing football body) and RUSADA (Russia’s Anti-Doping Agency), and all of them turned out to be clean," Bezuglov stressed commenting on the issue.