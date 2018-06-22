Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian footballers take over 300 doping tests in 2018

Sport
June 22, 15:02 UTC+3 NOVOGORSK

All of the samples came out clean

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Demianchuk/TASS

NOVOGORSK /Moscow Region/, June 22. /TASS/. Members of the Russian World Cup squad have taken more than 300 doping tests this year, all of them have proved to be clean, national team’s doctor Eduard Bezuglov told reporters.

More news on
2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA
© Valery Matytsin/TASS

France, Croatia reach knockout stage ahead of time, Messi on brink of World Cup exit

France defeats Peru, qualifies for knockout World Cup stage

At least 2.5 mln fans visit FIFA World Cup fan zones in Russia

Russia’s team showed the best results among the World Cup’s participants in the distance covered by its players in the first two matches against Saudi Arabia (5:0) and Egypt (3:1). British media outlets earlier said Russian players should be tested for doping.

"This year alone our players have taken more than 300 tests organized by UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations - TASS), FIFA (the world’s governing football body) and RUSADA (Russia’s Anti-Doping Agency), and all of them turned out to be clean," Bezuglov stressed commenting on the issue.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Russia parties after defeating Egypt at 2018 FIFA World Cup
16
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Defense Ministry: OPCW missions in Syria violate Chemical Weapons Convention
2
Russia tests laser ignition for oxygen-hydrogen rocket engine for first time
3
Press review: Highly anticipated Putin-Trump summit and Russia's new investor incentives
4
Moscow and Seoul’s approaches to North Korea issue largely coincide, says Putin
5
Spanish World Cup fans mistake Russia’s Rostov Veliky for Rostov-on-Don
6
Putin expresses concern to Poroshenko over casualties of bombardments in Donbass
7
Russia’s ‘Terminator’ advanced combat vehicles to get smart shells
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT