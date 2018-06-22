Spanish World Cup fans mistake Russia’s Rostov Veliky for Rostov-on-Don

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 22. /TASS/. Several Spanish football fans who came to the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don to attend FIFA World Cup matches had mistakenly booked a hotel in Rostov Veliky, the 112 emergency service said in a statement.

"On June 21, a Yandex taxi driver called 112 and said that his passengers - four Spanish citizens - had mistakenly booked a hotel in the city of Rostov Veliky. The driver asked for help in resolving the accommodation issue," the statement reads.

According to the emergency service, the driver used an online translator to communicate with the foreigners. The 112 service operator provided them with information about nearby hotels and the tourists chose one to stay in.

Head of the service’s emergency management department Sergei Panov said that ahead of the World Cup, staff members had received language training and were ready to provide information in four languages.

According to earlier reports, Swiss World Cup fans also mistook Rostov Veliky for Rostov-on-Don, booking a hotel in the wrong city. However, the 112 emergency service helped them find accommodation in Rostov-on-Don.

Two World Cup matches have taken place in Rostov-on-Don so far. On June 17, the Group E match between Brazil and Switzerland ended in a 1-1 draw, while Uruguay defeated Saudi Arabia 1-0 on June 20. The city is set to host another three matches - the Group F match between South Korea and Mexico on June 23, the Group D match between Iceland and Croatia on June 26 and a round of 16 match on July 2.

2018 FIFA World Cup

Russia is holding its first ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on June 14. Apart from Moscow, the host cities include St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the World Cup, held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15. The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.