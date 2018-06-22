Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

France, Croatia reach knockout stage ahead of time, Messi on brink of World Cup exit

Sport
June 22, 3:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Argentina is now ranked third in the group with one point

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The highlight of Day 8 of the FIFA World Cup in Russia was the victory of Croatia over Argentina, which claimed a place in the knockout stage ahead of time and put South Americans on the brink of exit. France also reached the knockout stage after two matches.

During the first match Argentina showed that their entire game relied on one thing - giving the ball to football star Lionel Messi and waiting for a miracle. In the match with Iceland (1-1) Messi did not do his best and missed a penalty at a decisive moment. Team Argentina did not change its strategy for a match with Croatia. Inspiration did not come to Messi, and the result was 0-3.

Argentina’s goalkeeper Willy Caballero made a horrible mistake in the second half of the game popping the ball to Croatia’s Ante Rebic, who scored the goal. Two other goals were cannoned by Luka Modric in the 80th minute and Ivan Rakitic in the 90th minute.

Team Croatia scored six points in two matches and got to the knockout round of the championship ahead of schedule, repeating the success of 1998. Argentina put its future in the World Cup in jeopardy, and is now ranked third in the group with one point.

France advanced to the knockout stage after defeating Peru 1-0 in Russia’s Urals city of Yekaterinburg. French forward Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal for France in the 34th minute of the match. At 19 years and six months, he is the youngest footballer in French team’s history to have scored a goal during the World Cup or the European Championship. Mbappe has been named the best player of the France-Peru match.

The citizens of Yekaterinburg were surprised to see thousands of Peruvian fans, who held a mini carnival ahead of the match. Peru had not played at the World Cups over the past 36 years, but the long-awaited championship ended for them after just two matches. The fans’ support was one of the most spectacular and the team’s game was exciting.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Russia parties after defeating Egypt at 2018 FIFA World Cup
16
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
France, Croatia reach knockout stage ahead of time, Messi on brink of World Cup exit
2
Russia’s ‘Terminator’ advanced combat vehicles to get smart shells
3
Russia to launch construction of nuclear-powered guided missile destroyer
4
English fans bend knees at Motherland Calls monument in Volgograd
5
South Korea, Russia, North Korea may implement big trilateral projects — Moon Jae-in
6
OPEC+ committee suggests stepping up oil output by 1 mln barrels per day
7
Russian aerospace firm to test new rocket engine operating on iodine
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT