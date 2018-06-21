Russian Politics & Diplomacy
France defeats Peru, qualifies for knockout World Cup stage

Sport
June 21, 20:45 UTC+3 YEKATERINBURG

The Peruvian national team has lost their chances to make it to the knockout stage

© Donut Sorokin/TASS

YEKATERINBURG, June 21. /TASS/. The French national football team has defeated Peru with 1-0 score in the second group stage match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

French forward Kylian Mbappe scored the only goal for France in the 34th minute of the match. At 19 years and six months, he is the youngest footballer in French team’s history to have scored a goal during the World Cup or the Euro. Mbappe has been named best player of the France-Peru match.

2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA

English fans bend knees at Motherland Calls monument in Volgograd

South Korean president congratulates Russians on successful FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup attendance passes one million mark

Team France has scored six points in two matches, which qualifies it for the knockout stage in advance. France is the third team during the World Cup that have qualified for the 1/8 finals, after Russians and Uruguayans.

The Peruvian national team has lost their chances to make it to the knockout stage after suffering two losses in the first two matches. Earlier, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Morocco failed to make it out of the group stage as well.

France is leading Group C with 6 points. Denmark, which ended the match with Australia in a 1-1 draw earlier on Thursday, places second with four points. Team Australia comes in third with one point. Peru has gained no points.

In the next match, France will face Denmark in Moscow, at the Luzhniki stadium. Team Peru will play against Australia at the Fisht stadium in Sochi. Both matches will take place on June 26, at 17:00 Moscow time.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
