At least 2.5 mln fans visit FIFA World Cup fan zones in Russia

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Two and a half million people have visited FIFA Fan Fest venues in 11 Russian cities in the first week of the World Cup, the FIFA press service informed.

During the 2018 World Cup, all host cities have fan zones, where people can follow the games on a big screen during match days. In Moscow, the FIFA Fan Fest opened on June 10 on Vorobyevy Gory, in front of the main building of the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Fifty-six transmissions will be organized from June 14 to July 15. Spectators will be able to watch almost all matches of the FIFA World Cup, except those starting at the same time. The venues open three hours before the first match of the day starts, and close an hour after the last one ends. During match days, the Fan Fest is free for everybody. The fan zones are closed on days when there are no matches.

Since the opening of the World Cup, Russia’s all-time best forward Alexander Kerzhakov and French footballer Marcel Desailly, who had won the World Cup and the Euro, visit fan zones in World Cup host cities. On June 14 and June 17, official ambassadors to the FIFA Fan Fest visited the fan zone in Moscow, on June 19 - in St. Petersburg. They also plan to visit fan zones in Sochi (on June 23), Nizhny Novgorod (on June 24) and Samara (on June 25).

The final match of the FIFA World Cup will take place on July 15.