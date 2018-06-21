Russian Politics & Diplomacy
English fans bend knees at Motherland Calls monument in Volgograd

Sport
June 21, 18:54 UTC+3 VOLGOGRAD

The Britons who have come to attend Team England’s matches during FIFA World Cup 2018 championship are visiting other museums in Volgograd quite actively as well

© Sergey Fadeichev/TASS

VOLGOGRAD, June 21. /TASS/. A group of England fans who visited the Mamayev Kurgan memorial compound on the Mamayev Mound in Volgograd bent knees at the Motherland Calls monument, Alexei Vasin, the director of the Battle of Stalingrad museum preserve told TASS on Thursday.

"We saw a group of six England fans who went up to the pedestal of Motherland Calls and bent knees there," he said. "This was a really emotional moment because they showed their attitude to the defenders of Stalingrad and to the history of the Great Patriotic War [combat operations on the Eastern Front from June 1941 through May 1945, in which an estimated 27 million Soviet people lost their lives - TASS]."

FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
