FIFA World Cup attendance passes one million mark

SAMARA, June 21. /TASS/. The attendance of the Russia-hosted FIFA World Cup matches has passed the one million mark, with a millionth fan attending a group stage match between Denmark and Australia in Samara on Thursday, the FIFA press service reports.

Australia and Denmark have played out a 1-1 draw in Group C of the World Cup on Thursday. The match was attended by 40,727 fans. An average attendance at the World Cup stadiums is 97%.

As of the present moment, more than 2.6 million tickets have been sold, and sales will continue until the very end of the World Cup, July 15. About 70,000 tickets have been sold through the official website of the Federation Internationale de Football Association.

2018 FIFA World Cup

Russia is holding its first ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on June 14. Apart from Moscow, the host cities include St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the World Cup, held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15.

The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.