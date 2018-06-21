Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Denmark-Australia encounter at FIFA World Cup ends in 1-1 draw

Sport
June 21, 17:35 UTC+3 SAMARA

Denmark now lead Group C with four points

© Mikhail Tereshenko/TASS

SAMARA, June 21. /TASS/. At the 2018 FIFA World Cup the Denmark-Australia Group C encounter in Samara ended in a 1-1 draw in front of a crowd of 40,727.

Denmark’s midfielder Christian Eriksen opened the scoring in the seventh minute. In the 38th Danish forward Yussuf Poulsen touched the ball in the penalty area and, after seeing a video replay, the referee pointed to the spot. Mile Jedinak netted an equalizer.

It was Jedinak’s second goal scored at the tournament.

Denmark and Australia have now confronted each other four times. Thursday’s match was their first draw. Previously, Denmark won twice and Australia once.

Denmark now lead Group C with four points. France are second with three points (after one match) and Australia, third (1). Peru has earned nothing yet with one match played. In the next round on June 26 Denmark play vs France in Moscow and Australia vs Peru in Sochi.

Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
