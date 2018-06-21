Russian Politics & Diplomacy
South Korean president congratulates Russians on successful FIFA World Cup 2018

Sport
June 21, 17:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moon Jae-in has congratulated Russia on the successful organization of the FIFA World Cup 2018 championship

1 pages in this article
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in

© Yekaterina Shtukina/Russian Government Press Office/TASS

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in, has congratulated Russia on the successful organization of the FIFA World Cup 2018 championship and has asked the Russian spectators to support the South Korean team.

Read also

Football fans from India say Russia hosts ‘best-ever FIFA World Cup’ in history

"I’d like to express my sincere congratulations to you over the successful progress of the world football championship, which is a festival for all people," he said on Thursday as he addressed Russian deputies in the State Duma, lower house of parliament.

"In February, we admired Russian athletes’ perfect performance at Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang and now I’d like to ask you to render warm support to the South Korean footballers who’re taking part in this championship," Moon said.

He arrived in Russia on a state visit earlier on Thursday and will stay here through to June 23. His talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday are destined to become the main highlight of the visit.

On Thursday, President Moon also meets with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

In addition to the talks and official meetings, he expected to go to the southern city of Rostov-on-Don for attending a game between South Korea and Mexico.

