Football fans from India say Russia hosts ‘best-ever FIFA World Cup’ in history

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia "is the best in the history of FIFA World Cups," according to football fans from India traveling across numerous cities across the country.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia brought football fans from all of the 32 national teams participating in the world championship, however, the global scale of football fans coming to Russia is obviously much larger bringing people from other countries.

Ayush Kapuria and Rohit Kumar from the Indian capital of New Delhi are currently on a very impressive journey across Russia watching football matches, although their national Indian football team failed to qualify for the finals of the quadrennial world championship.

"My first match to see was France against Australia in Kazan (2-1)," Ayush, 29, told TASS adding that he came to Russia making flight stops from New Delhi in South Korea, then taking a pause in Russia’s Vladivostok embarking later on to the cities of Khabarovsk, Irkutsk and Moscow, making next to stop in Kazan.

Restless Ayush took off from Kazan to Nizhny Novgorod, where he watched Sweden-South Korea match on June 18 (1-0) in the fan-zone and then blasted off to St. Petersburg for Russia-Egypt match.

Rohit, also 29, arrived in Moscow a day before the kick-off the championship to watch the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia on June 14 in the fan zone before going to Kazan to see France-Australia match.

"The fan zone in Moscow was well-organized, the fans went crazy and I was not expecting what I saw that night," Rohit said commenting on his impressions from watching Russia-Saudi Arabia match.

Rohit, however, said after travelling across a set of cities in Russia that he liked St. Petersburg the best, as he watched the game between Russia and Egypt on Tuesday (3-1).

"I could walk through the city, the weather was nice, people were open and it was a better atmosphere at the fan zone," Rohit said adding that he intended to spend two more days in the capital of Moscow before going home.

Both Ayush and Rohit said Russian police was very friendly helping around with travel procedures across Russia.

"The initial impression was that the police would be very rude," Rohit said. "But it turned out that the police were very welcome and accommodating."

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.