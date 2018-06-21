Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Football fans from India say Russia hosts ‘best-ever FIFA World Cup’ in history

Sport
June 21, 16:35 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia "is the best in the history of FIFA World Cups," according to football fans from India traveling across the country

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Ryumin/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS, Yevgeny Ionov/. The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia "is the best in the history of FIFA World Cups," according to football fans from India traveling across numerous cities across the country.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia brought football fans from all of the 32 national teams participating in the world championship, however, the global scale of football fans coming to Russia is obviously much larger bringing people from other countries.

Read also
Stephan Lichtsteiner

Team Switzerland’s player Lichtsteiner thanks Kaliningrad fans for warm welcome

Ayush Kapuria and Rohit Kumar from the Indian capital of New Delhi are currently on a very impressive journey across Russia watching football matches, although their national Indian football team failed to qualify for the finals of the quadrennial world championship.

"My first match to see was France against Australia in Kazan (2-1)," Ayush, 29, told TASS adding that he came to Russia making flight stops from New Delhi in South Korea, then taking a pause in Russia’s Vladivostok embarking later on to the cities of Khabarovsk, Irkutsk and Moscow, making next to stop in Kazan.

Restless Ayush took off from Kazan to Nizhny Novgorod, where he watched Sweden-South Korea match on June 18 (1-0) in the fan-zone and then blasted off to St. Petersburg for Russia-Egypt match.

Rohit, also 29, arrived in Moscow a day before the kick-off the championship to watch the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia on June 14 in the fan zone before going to Kazan to see France-Australia match.

"The fan zone in Moscow was well-organized, the fans went crazy and I was not expecting what I saw that night," Rohit said commenting on his impressions from watching Russia-Saudi Arabia match.

Rohit, however, said after travelling across a set of cities in Russia that he liked St. Petersburg the best, as he watched the game between Russia and Egypt on Tuesday (3-1).

"I could walk through the city, the weather was nice, people were open and it was a better atmosphere at the fan zone," Rohit said adding that he intended to spend two more days in the capital of Moscow before going home.

Read also

English teacher, newly-wed couple, veteran football freestyler: Meet the World Cup fans

Both Ayush and Rohit said Russian police was very friendly helping around with travel procedures across Russia.

"The initial impression was that the police would be very rude," Rohit said. "But it turned out that the police were very welcome and accommodating."

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

Gallery
16 photo

Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Russia parties after defeating Egypt at 2018 FIFA World Cup
16
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Football fans from India say Russia hosts ‘best-ever FIFA World Cup’ in history
2
FIFA World Cup attendance passes one million mark
3
Russia’s ‘Terminator’ advanced combat vehicles to get smart shells
4
South Korea, Russia, North Korea may implement big trilateral projects — Moon Jae-in
5
Putin expresses concern to Poroshenko over casualties of bombardments in Donbass
6
Russian aerospace firm to test new rocket engine operating on iodine
7
Colombia’s midfielder gets first red card of 2018 FIFA World Cup
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT