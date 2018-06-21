Ambassador surprised with large number of Peruvians coming to Russia for World Cup

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Peru’s Ambassador to Russia Luis Benjamin Chimoy Arteaga did not expect such a large number of Peruvian football fans to come to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as he himself told TASS.

Peru’s national football team is participating in the final stage of a FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1982. The team lost to Denmark 0-1 in its first Group C match that took place in the city of Saransk on June 16. Thousands of Peruvian football fans gathered in the city that was even nicknamed "New Lima" on social media.

"More Peruvians came to Russia than we had expected," the ambassador said. "We knew that Peruvians’ interest in the World Cup would be off the scale as our team entered the tournament’s final stage for the first time in 36 years. However, reality exceeded expectations. According to information available to us, at least 22,000 Peruvians came to Russia," he added.

According to the ambassador, a small number of Peruvians visit Russia every year. "Our people know little about your country, just like Russians do not know much about Peru," Chimoy Arteaga noted. "When you think about Latin America, you mean, first and foremost, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Chile, though Peru boasts a lot of famous sights. Besides, our national cuisine is popular all around the world," he said.

"I don’t think that most Russians are familiar with eminent Peruvians," the ambassador added. "Jefferson Farfan [who plays for FC Lokomotiv Moscow - TASS] must be the most famous Peruvian for Russians. Unfortunately, I haven’t had a chance to congratulate him on winning the Russian Championship yet but I plan to do that in the near future," Chimoy Arteaga said.

Peru House in Moscow

The Peru House, which opened its doors at Moscow’s Manezh Exhibition Center on the occasion of the World Cup, has already become popular with Peruvian football fans.

"We believe that during the World Cup, Russians will get to know our country better and the Peru House will contribute to that," the ambassador noted. "Your country will benefit from this, as thousands of Peruvians who came to Russia will share their positive impressions with others, so many in Peru will know about Russia and will maybe decide to travel to your country," he said.

Team Peru will now play with France in the city of Yekaterinburg on June 21 and with Australia in Sochi on June 26.

2018 FIFA World Cup

Russia is holding its first ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on June 14. Apart from Moscow, the host cities include St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the World Cup, held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15

The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.