Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ambassador surprised with large number of Peruvians coming to Russia for World Cup

Sport
June 21, 15:12 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Team Peru will now play with France in the city of Yekaterinburg on June 21 and with Australia in Sochi on June 26

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Peru’s Ambassador to Russia Luis Benjamin Chimoy Arteaga did not expect such a large number of Peruvian football fans to come to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as he himself told TASS.

More news on
2018 FIFA WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA
©

FIFA World Cup Football Park opens in Moscow’s Red Square

Defense minister welcomes Russia’s advance to FIFA World Cup knockout stage

Russia and Uruguay make it to FIFA World Cup knockout stage

Peru’s national football team is participating in the final stage of a FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1982. The team lost to Denmark 0-1 in its first Group C match that took place in the city of Saransk on June 16. Thousands of Peruvian football fans gathered in the city that was even nicknamed "New Lima" on social media.

"More Peruvians came to Russia than we had expected," the ambassador said. "We knew that Peruvians’ interest in the World Cup would be off the scale as our team entered the tournament’s final stage for the first time in 36 years. However, reality exceeded expectations. According to information available to us, at least 22,000 Peruvians came to Russia," he added.

According to the ambassador, a small number of Peruvians visit Russia every year. "Our people know little about your country, just like Russians do not know much about Peru," Chimoy Arteaga noted. "When you think about Latin America, you mean, first and foremost, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Chile, though Peru boasts a lot of famous sights. Besides, our national cuisine is popular all around the world," he said.

"I don’t think that most Russians are familiar with eminent Peruvians," the ambassador added. "Jefferson Farfan [who plays for FC Lokomotiv Moscow - TASS] must be the most famous Peruvian for Russians. Unfortunately, I haven’t had a chance to congratulate him on winning the Russian Championship yet but I plan to do that in the near future," Chimoy Arteaga said.

Peru House in Moscow

The Peru House, which opened its doors at Moscow’s Manezh Exhibition Center on the occasion of the World Cup, has already become popular with Peruvian football fans.

"We believe that during the World Cup, Russians will get to know our country better and the Peru House will contribute to that," the ambassador noted. "Your country will benefit from this, as thousands of Peruvians who came to Russia will share their positive impressions with others, so many in Peru will know about Russia and will maybe decide to travel to your country," he said.

Team Peru will now play with France in the city of Yekaterinburg on June 21 and with Australia in Sochi on June 26.

2018 FIFA World Cup

Russia is holding its first ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on June 14. Apart from Moscow, the host cities include St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the World Cup, held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15

The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Russia parties after defeating Egypt at 2018 FIFA World Cup
16
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Team Switzerland’s player Lichtsteiner thanks Kaliningrad fans for warm welcome
2
Russia’s ‘Terminator’ advanced combat vehicles to get smart shells
3
Russia’s military group in Crimea ready to repel any attack — defense minister
4
Putin, UN chief discuss US withdrawal from UN Human Rights Council — Kremlin
5
Russian archaeologists unearth 1st century B.C. mummy
6
Putin expresses concern to Poroshenko over casualties of bombardments in Donbass
7
FIFA World Cup Football Park opens in Moscow’s Red Square
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT