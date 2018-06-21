Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin holds private meeting with Blatter, Kremlin confirms

Sport
June 21, 14:29 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier reports said Blatter arrived in Moscow for the 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a private meeting with former FIFA President Sepp Blatter on Wednesday, the Kremlin does not disclose any details, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"That was a private meeting, and we cannot provide any details to you," he stressed. According to the Kremlin spokesman, Putin has such meetings from time to time.

Earlier reports said Blatter arrived in Moscow for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Russia won the right to host the 2018 World Cup on December 2, 2010, at a meeting of the FIFA Executive Committee in Zurich, Switzerland. Blatter who led the global football organization from 1998 to 2015, is currently serving a six-year ban from all football activities. He came to Russia for a private visit.

FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
