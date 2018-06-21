FIFA World Cup Football Park opens in Moscow’s Red Square

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Football Park has opened in Moscow’s Red Square.

The opening ceremony was attended by Russian Deputy Prime Minister for Culture, Sports and Tourism Olga Golodets, Local Organizing Committee Chairman Arkady Dvorkovich, Local Organizing Committee Director General Alexei Sorokin, FIFA Chief Commercial Officer Philippe Le Floc'h and FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

As the FIFA secretary general said, she had no single doubt that Russia would host one of the best World Cups ever.

Millions of fans have come to Russia from all over the world to enjoy the atmosphere of a football festivity, she said adding that she was glad to open the Football Park in Moscow because football can unite people from all over the world.

"The World Cup is travelling across the country. We have already held 20 matches and today a millionth fan will attend a World Cup match in Samara. The football festivity has taken place and this is not only a sports festivity but also a festivity of mutual understanding and friendship. And today’s opening of the Football Park is yet another confirmation of this," Russian Vice-Premier Golodets said.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.