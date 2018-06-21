Defense minister welcomes Russia’s advance to FIFA World Cup knockout stage

SEVASTOPOL, June 21. /TASS/. Team Russia’s advance to the FIFA World Cup knockout stage is an achievement that the country deserves, Russian Defense Minister and Russian Geographical Society (RGS) President Sergei Shoigu said.

"Our victory is a good thing and a reason to celebrate," he said. "It is a great achievement for the country - we deserve victories for we have done a lot for that," Shoigu added. "We hope that our players will respond in kind because the country has built a number of stadiums in a short period of time and they are just wonderful," the RGS president noted.

According to Shoigu, football is a great game that unites those who love sports and their country and values normal relations between countries and people. "These are the principles that our country has been showing," he said.

Shoigu added that World Cup fans did not care a bit about restrictions, sanctions and that kind of stuff. "This is what unites everyone," the RGS stressed.

In its first Group A match, Russia’s national football team triumphed over Saudi Arabia 5-0 and defeated Egypt 3-1 in its second game, reaching the World Cup’s round of 16.

2018 FIFA World Cup

Russia is holding its first ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on June 14. Apart from Moscow, the host cities include St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the World Cup, held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15

The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.