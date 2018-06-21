Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Defense minister welcomes Russia’s advance to FIFA World Cup knockout stage

Sport
June 21, 9:59 UTC+3 SEVASTOPOL

The Russian defense minister added that World Cup fans did not care a bit about restrictions, sanctions and that kind of stuff

Share
1 pages in this article

SEVASTOPOL, June 21. /TASS/. Team Russia’s advance to the FIFA World Cup knockout stage is an achievement that the country deserves, Russian Defense Minister and Russian Geographical Society (RGS) President Sergei Shoigu said.

Read also

Russia gets into knockout stage of World Cup 2018 ahead of schedule

"Our victory is a good thing and a reason to celebrate," he said. "It is a great achievement for the country - we deserve victories for we have done a lot for that," Shoigu added. "We hope that our players will respond in kind because the country has built a number of stadiums in a short period of time and they are just wonderful," the RGS president noted.

According to Shoigu, football is a great game that unites those who love sports and their country and values normal relations between countries and people. "These are the principles that our country has been showing," he said.

Shoigu added that World Cup fans did not care a bit about restrictions, sanctions and that kind of stuff. "This is what unites everyone," the RGS stressed.

In its first Group A match, Russia’s national football team triumphed over Saudi Arabia 5-0 and defeated Egypt 3-1 in its second game, reaching the World Cup’s round of 16.

 

2018 FIFA World Cup

 

Russia is holding its first ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on June 14. Apart from Moscow, the host cities include St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the World Cup, held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15

The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Russia parties after defeating Egypt at 2018 FIFA World Cup
16
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow slams Canadian top diplomat’s statement about democracy as inappropriate
2
Russia’s military group in Crimea ready to repel any attack — defense minister
3
Press review: US prepares for space battles and Russia to side with China in trade war
4
Russia’s Energy Ministry expects OPEC+ to define new goal of agreement on June 23
5
Trump to meet with Putin in Europe in July — media
6
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
7
Timoshenko plans to run for Ukrainian president
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT