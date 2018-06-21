Russia and Uruguay make it to FIFA World Cup knockout stage

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Day 7 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup past, two Group A teams, Russia and Uruguay, have qualified for the knockout stage.

In Group B, Spain and Portugal won their second group stage games.

On Tuesday, Russia hammered Egypt 3-1 but it needed Uruguay’s win over Saudi Arabia to make it to the knockout stage formally. In the long run, it happened as Uruguay defeated Saudi Arabia 1-0, with the only goal scored by Luis Suarez.

Now, Russia will face Uruguay in a final Group A game in Samara on June 25. The Uruguayan team’s coach, Oscar Tabarez, has vowed his team would spare no effort to win the game.

A goal scored by forward Diego Costa helped Spain defeat Iran in FIFA World Cup group stage round two match on Wednesday.

Iran, which began the world tournament with a win over Morocco, have now retreated to the third place in Group B with three point.

As was anticipated by experts, Spain and Portugal that finished their match in a draw and now share the first place have the biggest chances to make it to the knockout stage. If the situation in Group B remains as it is, one of them will face Russia in the Round of 16.

Spain defeated Iran 1-0. The game was played in Kazan. Spain’s forward Diego Costa scored the only goal in the 54th minutes.

The referee counted a goal by the Iranian halfback Sayed Ezzatollahi at the 62nd minute but used the visual assistant referee [VAR] system and cancelled it, since Ezzatollahi was offside.

Earlier on Wednesday, Portugal beat Morocco by one goal to nought in a group B match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium in front of a crowd of 78,011.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted in the 4th minute, becoming the second leading international goal-scorer of all time. He has now scored more international goals (85 in 152 matches he played for the national team) than any other European player in history.

As of today Ronaldo is the current World Cup’s top scorer with four goals to his credit. Russia’s Denis Cheryshev is number two with three.

With zero points, Morocco has no chances to make it to the knockout stage.

Being third after two games with three points, Iran are one point behind Portugal. The two will face each other in the final group stage match.

The Iranian team’s coach, Carlos Queiros, who is a Portuguese by birth, pledged however his team would spare no effort to win the game vs Portugal that is scheduled to be played in Saransk on June 25.

Spain will face Morocco on the same day in Kaliningrad.

The current president of the international football federation FIFA, Gianni Ifantino, and his predecessor Joseph Blatter, were present at the Marocco-Portugal encounter (0-1) at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium on Wednesday afternoon. According to the general director of the Local Organizing Committee, Alexey Sorokin Blatter, has spoken highly of the organization of the World Cup in Russia. "I saw Infantino and Blatter at the stadium today. I had a quick word with Blatter, who appreciated the quality of organization. In general we’ve heard no criticism so far," Sorokin told the media.

Apart from that, he said that success of the Russian national team at the Russia-hosted FIFA World Cup has turned even 80-year-old babushkas into football fans.

"The better the national team performs, the bigger is the interest in the championship. Success of the national team is attracting to football people who otherwise would have taken no notice [of the World Cup]," Sorokin said. "Now, even 80-year-old babushkas sit glued to the TV screens, watching our guys play," he added.

"A lot of people have taken interest in football. Thus, the World Cup is adding new audiences to the regular football fans," he added.

Russia is holding its first-ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating. The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Eleven host cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara, were selected to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup.

Three matches will be played on Thursday: Denmark vs Australia (in Samara), France vs Peru (in Yekaterinburg), and Argentina vs Croatia (in Nizhny Novgorod).