Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Spain wins game vs Iran 1-0 in group stage of FIFA World Cup 2018

Sport
June 20, 23:55 UTC+3 KAZAN

Spain’s frontman Diego Costa scored the only goal at the 54th minutes

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

KAZAN, June 20. /TASS/. Spain has won a match versus Iran in the group stage of FIFA World Cup 2018. The game was played in Kazan.

Spain’s frontman Diego Costa scored the only goal at the 54th minutes. This was his third goal in the tournament. He shares the second position on the list of strikers with Denis Chernyshov.

Read also

Russia gets into knockout stage of World Cup 2018 ahead of schedule

Cristiano Ronaldo is holding the first position with four goals scored.

The referee counted a goal by the Iranian halfback Sayed Ezzatollahi at the 62nd minute but used the visual assistant referee [VAR] system and cancelled it, since Ezzatollahi was offside.

The Spaniards have scored four points and are sharing the first position in Group B with the Portuguese who won a game vs Morocco 1-0 earlier on Wednesday. Iran occupies the third position while the Moroccans have not scored a single point and will not get into the knockouts.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Russia parties after defeating Egypt at 2018 FIFA World Cup
16
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow slams Canadian top diplomat’s statement about democracy as inappropriate
2
Russia gets into knockout stage of World Cup 2018 ahead of schedule
3
Press review: US prepares for space battles and Russia to side with China in trade war
4
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
5
Diplomat emphasizes Russia’s military planning takes into account NATO’s steps
6
Diplomat says Russia scrutinizes likely effects of US military buildup in space
7
Air defense systems on standby to protect Russian skies
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT