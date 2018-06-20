Uruguay triumphs over Saudi Arabia 1-0, qualifIies for knockout stage

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 20. /TASS/. The national football team of Uruguay has snatched a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the second match of the FIFA World Cup Group A in Russia’s southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Wednesday, attended by 42,678 fans.

The only goal in the match was scored in the first half by Uruguay’s striker Luis Suarez.

Uruguay have secured a second win, scoring six points. The national teams of Russia and Uruguay have become the first teams qualifying for knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup ahead of schedule.

On Monday, June 25, Uruguay will face Russia in Samara. On the same day, Saudi Arabia play against Egypt in Volgograd. Both games start at 5pm, Moscow time.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.