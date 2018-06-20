Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia gets into knockout stage of World Cup 2018 ahead of schedule

Sport
June 20, 20:22 UTC+3

Following the first two rounds, Russia and Uruguay have two wins and six points each

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 20. /TASS/. Team Russia has secured an early place in the knockouts of FIFA World Cup 2018 championship for itself following the results of Wednesday's Group A match between Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Uruguay won 1-0. The teams played the game on Rostov Arena stadium.

Following the first two rounds, Russia and Uruguay have two wins and six points each.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15.

The teams were divided into eight groups, with four in each, and the top two from their relevant groups will proceed to the next round, known as the playoffs or the knockout stage, to keep vying for the much-coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
