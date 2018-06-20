Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Even Russian 'babushkas' glued to TV due to national team's success, sports official says

Sport
June 20, 20:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia will face Uruguay in group stage’s final match in Samara on June 25

© Alexander Demyanchuk/TASS

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Success of the Russian national team at the Russia-hosted FIFA World Cup has turned even 80-year-old babushkas into football fans, General Director of the 2018 Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Alexei Sorokin told reporters on Wednesday.

The Russian national football team has snatched two home wins at the 2018 FIFA World Cup defeating the Egyptian national squad 3-1 on Tuesday night at the St. Petersburg Stadium after a confident 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the World Cup in Moscow on June 14. Russia now qualify for the knockout rounds for the first time in their modern history.

"The better the national team performs, the bigger is the interest in the championship. Success of the national team is attracting to football people who otherwise would have taken no notice [of the World Cup]," Sorokin said. "Now, even 80-year-old babushkas sit glued to the TV screens, watching our guys play," he added.

"A lot of people have taken interest in football. Thus, the World Cup is adding new audiences to the regular football fans," he added.

Russia will face Uruguay in group stage’s final match in Samara on June 25.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
