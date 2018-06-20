Blatter hails organization of 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Former president of the international football federation FIFA, Joseph Blatter, has spoken highly of the organization of the World Cup in Russia, the general director of the Local Organizing Committee, Alexey Sorokin, told the media on Wednesday.

The current FIFA president, Gianni Ifantino, and his predecessor Joseph Blatter, were present at the Marocco-Portugal encounter (0-1) at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

"I saw Infantino and Blatter at the stadium today. I had a quick word with Blatter, who appreciated the quality of organization. In general we’ve heard no criticism so far," Sorokin said.

Sepp Blatter led FIFA in 1998-2015.