Portugal beat Marocco in group B match at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium

Sport
June 20, 17:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

As of today Ronaldo is the current World Cup’s top scorer with four goals to his credit

© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Portugal beat Marocco by one goal to nought in a group B match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium in front of a crowd of 78,011.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted in the 4th minute, becoming the second leading international goal-scorer of all time. He has now scored more international goals (85 in 152 matches he played for the national team) than any other European player in history.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo’s hat-trick helps Portugal to draw 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage match vs Spain

As of today Ronaldo is the current World Cup’s top scorer with four goals to his credit. Russia’s Denis Cheryshev is number two with three.

It was the second Portugal-Marocco encounter in history. In 1986, Marocco gained the upper hand by three goals to one in the group stage.

Portugal are now in the lead in group B with four points, Iran follow with three points after one match, and Spain are third (1,1). Marocco lost both matches to have gained nothing.

