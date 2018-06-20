Australian fan detained in Moscow after launching quadcopter on Red Square

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Moscow police have detained an Australian fan who was trying to launch a quadcopter on Red Square, an Interior source told TASS.

"The policemen detained an Australian citizen who was launching a quadcopter on Red Square," the source said. "The police issued an administrative offense warning to him."

He said the Australian man had come to Russia to attend the games of FIFA World Cup 2008’s. The police booked him for an administrative offense under Article 11.4 of the Code for Administrative Offenses [Encroachment on the rules for operations in airspace] and set him free but the quadcopter was confiscated.

The Australian faces an administrative fine of 5,000 rubles [$ 80.6].

Russian Transport Ministry banned the flights of unmanned aircraft over Moscow on March 9, 2016. Permits for flights over the city are issued in exceptional cases only.

The authorities have installed special signs on Red Square showing quadcopter flights there are banned.