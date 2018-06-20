Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World Cup has positive effect on investment in Russia — expert

Sport
June 20, 15:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The 2018 World Cup is being held in 11 cities of Russia from June 14 to July 15

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Hosting the World Cup will positively affect business and investments in Russia, Chairman of the AEB (Association of European Business) Johan Vanderplaetse told TASS.

"Those who will return home from the World Cup will tell their friends about a completely different Russia than about the one they know through the press. This, of course will influence business, on all foreigners who think, or are ready to make investments here. Our association ... welcomes it," he said.

According to him, people who came to the World Cup, "see modern Russia, which is open to business."

The Association of European Business is the main representative office of foreign investors in Russia, which includes more than 500 companies operating in Russia.

The 2018 World Cup is held in 11 cities of Russia from June 14 to July 15.

