Putin expects possible match between Russia, Portugal to bring countries together

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is satisfied with how the FIFA World Cup is going, as he himself said at a meeting with his Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. According to Putin, no match results should damage relations between countries.

"We are certainly following [World Cup developments] and rooting for our national team, which is a natural thing. However, as tournament organizers, we are providing equal conditions to all the teams that are our guests," the Russian president said. According to him, there has been a lot of help from Russian fans and fans of other national teams, who have come to Russia and travelled to all the host cities, "creating a festive atmosphere."

"Bitter defeats are an integral part of such tournaments, it happens when some team wins and the other loses but it is not harmful to the overall festive atmosphere," the Russian president added.

Portugal’s president commended Russia’s hosting of the World Cup. In his view, "the whole world is watching the tournament with great interest and passion." "I took a walk around Moscow yesterday, went down to the metro and found a great number of Russian fans there, overwhelmed with joy following the game [in which Russia defeated Egypt 3-1 - TASS]," de Sousa said.

According to him, "there is a small issue that may emerge if our teams come to play against each other because as far as I understand, Russia has advanced to the round of 16 and Portugal will make everything possible to secure the first place in its group." "If this happens, we will inevitably have to play against each other and in this case the strongest of friendships would be tested," de Sousa noted.

"No harm will be done to our relations no matter the tournament’s outcome," Putin said, adding that "on the contrary, sports brings countries and people together."