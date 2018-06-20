Putin’s reaction to win in FIFA World Cup clash with Egypt was 'very positive' — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reaction to the victory of Russia’s national squad in the FIFA World Cup match vs Egypt was in no way different from that of the whole nation: it was "very positive," presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

"Putin responded in the same way as the whole nation, very positively. It was a very precious victory for us all and very good news. The president was very glad," Peskov said, adding that Putin had no chance to see the game himself.

"It so happened that he was on board a plane at the moment. He was on a one-hour flight from Minsk to Moscow. He did not see the match," Peskov said. "The moment he disembarked he was briefed on the result."

Peskov was uncertain if the president congratulated the national team’s chief coach Stanislav Cherchesov.

"I think he did not phone Cherchesov this time. At least I know nothing about that," Peskov said.

In Tuesday’s match in St. Petersburg Russia beat Egypt by three goals to one.