Russian football fans celebrate the national team victory after the group A match between Russia and Egypt during the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow © AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

The Russian national football team enjoyed a confident 3-1 win over Egypt during their second Group A match held on June 19 in St. Petersburg. This is the first time since 1970 that Russia managed to win two World Cup games in a row. See how Russian fans erupted in celebration on the streets of St. Petersburg, Moscow and other cities.