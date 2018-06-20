Russia is a ‘great place to host World Cup,’ British daily writes

LONDON, June 20. /TASS/. England football team fans will now view Russia in a more positive light after the 2018 FIFA World Cup, The Guardian British daily wrote in an article "Ten things we have learned from the first round of World Cup games."

The article says that "Russia can be a great place to host a World Cup." "The political tensions and all the other issues with the Russian government will still be there when the World Cup leaves town, but it’s likely that a lot of people will depart Russia with great memories and a changed view of the country," The Guardian writes.

"Russia is putting on its best, most smiling face for the month: people are excited to welcome the tournament and the fans, and so far at least that is leading to overwhelmingly positive vibes," according to the newspaper.

Moscow has become a hub for fans, "with tens of thousands shuttling through for a couple of nights between games and creating a carnival atmosphere," the paper says.

Russia is holding its first ever FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on June 14. The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.