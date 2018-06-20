Russian premier delighted by Russia’s victory over Egypt in FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in a Facebook post that he watched the Russia vs. Egypt game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage on Tuesday together with his Belarusian counterpart.

"I supported Russia jointly with my Belarusian counterpart Andrei Kobyakov. Victory!" the Russian prime minister wrote.

Medvedev also posted a photograph, on which the two prime ministers are seen smiling next to a TV screen with the broadcast of the game.

The Russian premier is currently on a visit to the Belarusian capital Minsk, where he attended the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus on Tuesday.