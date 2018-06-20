Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian premier delighted by Russia’s victory over Egypt in FIFA World Cup

Sport
June 20, 8:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Dmitry Medvedev watched the game together with his Belarusian counterpart

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in a Facebook post that he watched the Russia vs. Egypt game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage on Tuesday together with his Belarusian counterpart.

Read also
Russia's Denis Cheryshev, Artyom Dzyuba, and Roman Zobnin (L-R) celebrate scoring in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A Round 2 football match against Egypt at St Petersburg Stadium

Russia takes another home win at 2018 FIFA World Cup defeating Egypt 3-1

"I supported Russia jointly with my Belarusian counterpart Andrei Kobyakov. Victory!" the Russian prime minister wrote.

Medvedev also posted a photograph, on which the two prime ministers are seen smiling next to a TV screen with the broadcast of the game.

The Russian premier is currently on a visit to the Belarusian capital Minsk, where he attended the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus on Tuesday.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
16
Football fans bring carnival atmosphere to Russia
15
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
12
Russia launches 2018 FIFA World Cup with spectacular opening show in Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Results of US-North Korea summit exceed all expectations — South Korean leader
2
World Cup oracle cat predicts Russia will win match against Egypt
3
US wanted to use UN Human Rights Council to achieve own goals — Russia’s UN mission
4
Top diplomat confirms Turkey will buy Russia’s S-400 missile systems
5
Presidential envoy: Novatek’s LNG project will keep Northern Sea Route busy
6
Lavrov: NATO’s military build-up near Russia's borders requires special attention
7
Russia developing new amphibious assault ship with 8,000-tonne displacement
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT