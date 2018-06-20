Russia close to FIFA World Cup playoff; Poland and Colombia defeated in Round 1

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s convincing victory over Egypt, which has de-facto promoted the host nation to the knockout stage, as well as Poland and Colombia’s unexpected defeats in Round 1, have become highlights of Day Six of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Russian national football squad enjoyed a confident 3-1 win over Egypt during their second Group A match held on Tuesday night in the country’s second largest city of St. Petersburg. The St. Petersburg Stadium saw an attendance of over 64,460 spectators, which is the stadium’s new record.

The score was opened two minutes into the second half, when a ball cannoned by Russia’s Roman Zobnin ricocheted off Egypt’s Ahmed Fathi into the right corner of the Egyptian net. Egypt’s own goal put Russia in a 1-0 lead.

Several minutes later a referee handed out a yellow card to Egypt’s Trezeguet for his rough collision with a Russian player.

A minute after the yellow card was flashed, the Russians put another ball into the Egyptian net. The goal was scored by Denis Cheryshev from the cross-the-box assist delivered by Mario Fernandes.

The score of 2-0 remained flashing on the scoreboard for about two minutes as Russia’s Artyom Dzyuba cannoned another ball past Elshenawy upping the score to 3-0.

Going on the offense against the Russian goal, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah was hauled down inside the box on the 71st minute of the match and the referee ordered a penalty shot, which the Egyptian striker flawlessly executed putting the score at 3-1.

Combined with the 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia on June 14, the 2018 FIFA World Cup hosts are currently on the top of its Group A with six points.

However, Russia’s participation in the knockout stage is yet under question. In order to make it into the Last 16 stage of the tournament, Russia needs Uruguay to defeat Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. In this case, Russia will under no circumstances drop below the second place in the group, regardless of what the results of Round 3 are. If Saudi Arabia wins, Russia will need a victory or a draw in the game against Uruguay to proceed into the play-off.

This is the first time since 1970 that Russia managed to win two World Cup games in a row.

Russia has managed to score an unprecedented number of goals - eight - in the first two games of the tournament. During the previous two World Cups, in 2002 and 2014, Russia scored only six in total. It is also the biggest number of goals for a host nation since 1934, when Italy also scored eight goals at the domestic tournament.

Colombia’s hopes shattered by early red card

As Round 1 of the group stage ended on Tuesday, both games in Group H ended with an unexpected result.

Japan’s national team defeated Colombia 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup Group H opener in the Russian city of Saransk on Tuesday, to the disappointment of about 15,000 Colombian fans who arrived to the Volga Area city to support their team.

Three minutes into the match, Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez blocked the ball heading for an open goal with his outstretched arm and got a straight red card. Japan’s midfielder Shinji Kagawa scored from the penalty spot, putting Japan ahead 1-0. Colombia’s Juan Quintero equalized the score in the 39th minute while Japanese forward Yuya Osako secured Japan’s 2-1 win in the 73rd minute.

"When you lose a critically important player three minutes into the game, it is tough," team’s manager Jose Pekerman said. "We managed to overcome this in the first half and tie the score. But Japan could play its own game in the second half, they adapted to circumstances and scored the winning goal. Their performance was better and they made use of the opportunities that emerged."

Japan became the first-ever team from Asia to defeat a Southern American squad in a World Cup game, after three draws and 14 defeats.

Senegal defeats Poland

In another Group H match on Tuesday, Senegal has defeated Poland 2:1 at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium.

The score was opened in the first half of the match by Senegal’s Thiago Cionek (37th minute). The goals were also scored by M’baye Niang on the 60th minute and Poland’s Grzegorz Krychowiak on the 86th minute.

The World Cup schedule for Wednesday has three matches. At 18:00, Russia’s Group A opponents - Uruguay and Saudi Arabia - will meet in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. Two games will be held in Group B: Portugal will face Morocco at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium at 15:00 Moscow time, while Spain will take on Iran in Kazan at 21:00 Moscow time.