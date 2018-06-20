Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian footballers knew how to play against Egypt's Salah — head coach

Sport
June 20, 6:13 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

"We had a clear understanding of how to counter him. And we managed to put all our ideas into practice," Stanislav Cherchesov said

Russia's head coach Stanislav Cherchesov in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A Round 2 football match against Egypt at St Petersburg Stadium

Russia's head coach Stanislav Cherchesov in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A Round 2 football match against Egypt at St Petersburg Stadium

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Members of Russia’s national team knew how to play against Egypt’s star forward Mohamed Salah in the 2018 FIFA World Cup game, Russian head coach Stanislav Cherchesov told reporters after Tuesday’s game.

"Salah’s issue had to be solved," he said. "We had a clear understanding of how to counter him. And we managed to put all our ideas into practice."

"We knew against whom to play. We scrutinized our opponent’s game, we learned when it is difficult for them to play. That’s why we had chosen Dzyuba - his candidacy was preferable from the tactical point of view," the coach added.

When asked about his team’s ultimate goal, Cherchesov jokingly replied that it was "having a good sleep."

"Our main goal is to have a good sleep and a recovery training," he said. "We need to recover, to treat our injured players, to see what we can do, to prepare for the next game."

"Those two victories are not for nothing. They demonstrate that the team is fine," Team Russia’s head coach added.

The Russian national football team snatched another home win at the 2018 FIFA World Cup defeating the Egyptian national squad 3-1 at the St. Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday night.

With six points, Russia leads in Group A; Uruguay is the runner-up with three points. Russia is playing its final group stage match against Uruguay on June 25 in Samara.

In order to make it into the Last 16 stage of the tournament, Russia needs Uruguay to defeat Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. In this case, Russia will never drop below the second place in the group, no matter what the results of Round 3 are.

