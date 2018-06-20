New attendance record for St. Petersburg Stadium set during World Cup’s Russia-Egypt game

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. The new attendance record for the St. Petersburg Stadium was set during the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage game between Russia and Egypt on Tuesday night, a TASS correspondent reported.

A total of 64,468 spectators gathered to watch the game.

The previous record of 62,548, also set during a 2018 FIFA World Cup event, was set during the Iran-Morocco game on June 15.

The St. Petersburg Stadium is to host two more games of the tournament’s group stage - Brazil vs. Costa Rica on June 22 and Argentina vs. Nigeria on June 28. The arena will also host a Round of 16 game, a semifinal and the third-place match.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14. The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating.