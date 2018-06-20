Russian striker Dzyuba: ‘Too early to speak of Last 16 stage’ of 2018 FIFA World Cup

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. It is still premature to speak of the Russian national team playing in the round of Last 16 since group stage matches are not over yet, Russian forward Artyom Dzyuba told journalists after Tuesday’s match against Egypt.

The Russian national football squad enjoyed a confident 3-1 win over Egypt during their second Group A match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup held on Tuesday night in the country’s second largest city of Saint Petersburg.

Dzyuba scored the third goal for his team in the second half of the match at the St. Petersburg Stadium, which saw an attendance of over 64,460 spectators.

The other goals were scored for Russia by Denis Cheryshev and Egypt’s captain Ahmed Fathi (own goal). The goal for Egypt was scored from a penalty shot by team’s best scorer Mohamed Salah, who missed the previous match against Uruguay due to a shoulder injury.

"We have been pressing them across the whole pitch, did not let them pass the ball and it was a very good and a strong match," Dzyuba told journalists. "Our opponent never gave up, but neither did we. It was a tacky fight."

Asked whether the team was physically fit for playing in the round of Last 16, Dzyuba said "we are all in good shape, but the group stage is not over yet."

"Let us not be talking about the next stage now and simply rejoice and celebrate this moment and this victory," the 29-year-old Russian forward added.

Combined with the 5-0 win over Saudi Arabia on June 14 and Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over Egypt, 2018 FIFA World Cup hosts are currently in the top of its Group A with six points.

Russia is playing its final group stage match against Uruguay on June 25 in Samara, while the Egyptian national team is set to take on Saudi Arabia also next Monday in the city of Volgograd.

The national team of Uruguay is playing against Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, June 20, in the Russian southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

A total of 32 national football teams are participating in the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in 11 cities across Russia between June 14 and July 15.

Russia is holding its first time ever edition of the FIFA World Cup, which kicked off in Moscow with a spectacular opening show at the Luzhniki Stadium on the night of June 14.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.