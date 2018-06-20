Spain's sports minister to attend Spain vs Iran World Cup match in Kazan

MADRID, June 20. /TASS/. Spain's new Sports and Culture Minister, Jose Guirao, who took oath on June 14 will visit the Russian city of Kazan on Wednesday where Spain will play versus Iran in the group stage of FIFA's World Cup 2018, the Spanish government press service said on Tuesday.

Team Spain have already arrived in Kazan. They drew a match versus Portugal 3-3 last Friday.

The Iranians arrived in Kazan on Monday.

The Spaniards share the second position in Group B with the Portuguese. Iran that won over Morocco 1-0 occupies the first place in the group.

Spain and Morocco will play in Kaliningrad on June 25.

FIFA World Cup 2018 ends on July 15.